Supriya Lifescience surged 18.06% to Rs 953.05 after the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturer reported strong Q4 FY26 earnings.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 47.4% YoY and 49.4% QoQ to Rs 74.23 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 50.2% YoY and 34% QoQ to Rs 276.53 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 97.62 crore in Q4 FY26, up 44.4% vs Q4 FY25 and 35.4% vs Q3 FY26. EBITDA margin came in at 35.3% compared with 36.7% in Q4 FY25 and 34.9% in Q3 FY26.

PBT stood at Rs 92.13 crore in Q4 FY26, up 37.7% vs Q3 and 43.8% vs Q4 FY25.

On the cost front, cost of goods sold surged 92.1% YoY to Rs 105.33 crore. Employee benefit expenses increased 18.3% to Rs 24.82 crore, while other expenses rose 19.8% to Rs 48.77 crore. Finance costs stood at Rs 0.47 crore, up 12.1% YoY, and depreciation and amortisation expenses increased 39.8% to Rs 8.50 crore. For FY26, revenue from operations rose 18.9% YoY to Rs 827.87 crore from Rs 696.48 crore in FY25. Profit after tax increased 11.3% to Rs 209.12 crore, while EBITDA grew 12.8% to Rs 294.05 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 35.5% compared with 37.4% in FY25. The anesthetic segment remained the largest growth driver during FY26, contributing 54% of total revenue against 49% in FY25. The vitamins segment also strengthened its contribution to 12% from 11% a year ago.

Europe continued to be the company's largest market, accounting for 40% of FY26 revenue and 44% of Q4 FY26 revenue, followed by Asia at 33% and LATAM at 20%. Export sales remained strong at around 82% of FY26 revenue. During the year, Supriya Lifescience commercialised its Liquid Anesthetic product and reported encouraging traction from newly launched products in the cardiovascular and ADHD segments. Capacity utilisation improved to 74% in FY26 from 70% in FY25, supported by the ramp-up of Module E at its Lote facility. The company also strengthened its expansion roadmap through strategic land acquisitions near its existing facilities and at Isambe, Patalganga. Meanwhile, the Ambernath formulation facility commissioned five finished dosage manufacturing lines and continued validation and dossier submission activities for regulated markets.