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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit declines 30.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit declines 30.90% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:56 AM IST
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Sales rise 30.80% to Rs 189.75 crore

Net profit of Supriya Lifescience declined 30.90% to Rs 24.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.80% to Rs 189.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 145.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales189.75145.07 31 OPM %25.0135.64 -PBDT49.7353.87 -8 PBT40.7947.42 -14 NP24.0434.79 -31

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

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