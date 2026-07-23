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Suraj consolidated net profit rises 31.02% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 22.47% to Rs 39.03 crore

Net profit of Suraj rose 31.02% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.47% to Rs 39.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales39.0350.34 -22 OPM %16.479.61 -PBDT6.526.20 5 PBT5.133.37 52 NP3.592.74 31

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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