Suraj consolidated net profit rises 31.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.47% to Rs 39.03 crore

Net profit of Suraj rose 31.02% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.47% to Rs 39.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.39.0350.3416.479.616.526.205.133.373.592.74

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