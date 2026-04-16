Suraj Estate Developers acquires land in Dadar West for redevelopment project

Suraj Estate Developers announced that it has acquired a land in Dadar West for redevelopment, with salable carpet area of around 0.18 lakh sq ft and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 100 crore.

The realtor has acquired a piece and parcel of land for an acquisition cost of Rs 8.53 crore plus an area of 2,200 sq ft to be handed over to land owners thus leading to total acquisition cost of around Rs 18.00 crore (on the basis of acquisition cost plus stamp duty market value of area to be handed over to land owners plus stamp duty cost).

The project is expected to strengthen the companys near-to-medium term upcoming projects pipeline and further consolidate its presence in its core operating micro-market of South-Central Mumbai.

Rahul Thomas, whole-time director, Suraj Estate Developers, said, This acquisition marks another significant step in strengthening our development pipeline within our core SouthCentral Mumbai markets. The Dadar micro-market continues to demonstrate strong demand fundamentals supported by excellent connectivity and established social infrastructure. With an estimated GDV of approximately Rs 100 crore, the project bolsters our portfolio of upcoming projects thereby enhancing our medium-term revenue visibility. Suraj Estate Developers develops real estate across the residential and commercial sectors in South Central Mumbai region. The company has a residential portfolio located in the markets of Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi and Parel. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 25.9% to Rs 25.15 crore on 6% rise in net sales to Rs 180.05 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.