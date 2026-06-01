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Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit declines 41.22% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 1:06 PM IST
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Sales decline 27.62% to Rs 98.78 crore

Net profit of Suraj Estate Developers declined 41.22% to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.62% to Rs 98.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 136.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.86% to Rs 90.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.23% to Rs 555.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 549.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales98.78136.48 -28 555.86549.09 1 OPM %50.4522.05 -39.1736.91 - PBDT20.2326.78 -24 130.41141.03 -8 PBT19.0226.00 -27 125.74136.06 -8 NP10.7518.29 -41 90.28100.16 -10

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

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