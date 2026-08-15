Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 7.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.24% to Rs 144.71 croreNet profit of Suraj Estate Developers rose 7.28% to Rs 22.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 144.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 132.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales144.71132.47 9 OPM %36.8237.43 -PBDT32.4129.60 9 PBT31.3128.48 10 NP22.8321.28 7
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