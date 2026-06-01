Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suraj Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Suraj Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:17 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 233.12% to Rs 15.29 crore

Net Loss of Suraj Industries reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 233.12% to Rs 15.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 91.87% to Rs 50.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales15.294.59 233 50.0426.08 92 OPM %10.86-27.89 -6.06-6.83 - PBDT0.92-0.89 LP 2.465.23 -53 PBT-0.18-1.27 86 -1.583.80 PL NP-0.19-1.25 85 -0.564.13 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 505.77% in the March 2026 quarter

CHD Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Naksh Precious Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tejnaksh Healthcare standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Surya Chakra Power Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story