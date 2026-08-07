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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suraj Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Suraj Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 282.42% to Rs 30.02 crore

Net profit of Suraj Industries reported to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 282.42% to Rs 30.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.027.85 282 OPM %21.95-6.11 -PBDT5.89-0.88 LP PBT4.85-1.74 LP NP4.15-1.11 LP

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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