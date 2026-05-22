SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd, RSD Finance Ltd, Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 May 2026.

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd, RSD Finance Ltd, Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 May 2026.

Suraj Ltd crashed 11.14% to Rs 231 at 14:11 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 202 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 164 shares in the past one month.

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 10.61% to Rs 380.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48063 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10072 shares in the past one month. RSD Finance Ltd lost 10.20% to Rs 95.16. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2074 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 764 shares in the past one month. Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd slipped 8.06% to Rs 26.68. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1152 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1780 shares in the past one month.