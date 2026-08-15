Suraj Products standalone net profit rises 46.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.67% to Rs 87.70 croreNet profit of Suraj Products rose 46.62% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 87.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 80.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales87.7080.70 9 OPM %10.799.02 -PBDT9.927.00 42 PBT8.345.28 58 NP6.734.59 47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content