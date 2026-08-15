Suraj Products standalone net profit rises 46.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.67% to Rs 87.70 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products rose 46.62% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 87.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 80.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.87.7080.7010.799.029.927.008.345.286.734.59

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