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Suraj reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 2:17 PM IST
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Sales decline 26.08% to Rs 43.43 crore

Net profit of Suraj reported to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.08% to Rs 43.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.83% to Rs 7.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.93% to Rs 205.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 233.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales43.4358.75 -26 205.85233.74 -12 OPM %2.62-7.17 -7.8312.10 - PBDT2.76-4.57 LP 18.0229.39 -39 PBT3.93-7.44 LP 10.7418.49 -42 NP2.52-5.92 LP 7.4713.30 -44

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

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