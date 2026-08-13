Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 38.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 87.65 croreNet profit of Suraksha Diagnostic rose 38.40% to Rs 13.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 87.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales87.6572.59 21 OPM %34.7332.72 -PBDT27.8121.95 27 PBT16.5312.47 33 NP13.019.40 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content