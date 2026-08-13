Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 38.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 87.65 crore

Net profit of Suraksha Diagnostic rose 38.40% to Rs 13.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 87.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.87.6572.5934.7332.7227.8121.9516.5312.4713.019.40

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