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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 38.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 38.40% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:26 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 87.65 crore

Net profit of Suraksha Diagnostic rose 38.40% to Rs 13.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 87.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales87.6572.59 21 OPM %34.7332.72 -PBDT27.8121.95 27 PBT16.5312.47 33 NP13.019.40 38

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

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