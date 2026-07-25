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Surana Solar standalone net profit rises 1842.86% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 720.57% to Rs 17.15 crore

Net profit of Surana Solar rose 1842.86% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 720.57% to Rs 17.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.152.09 721 OPM %3.32-79.43 -PBDT6.920.67 933 PBT6.370.36 1669 NP5.440.28 1843

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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