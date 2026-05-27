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Surani Steel Tubes reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:10 PM IST
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Sales decline 63.80% to Rs 41.34 crore

Net Loss of Surani Steel Tubes reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 63.80% to Rs 41.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 318.37% to Rs 2.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 58.99% to Rs 92.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 225.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales41.34114.21 -64 92.28225.00 -59 OPM %-2.080.48 --1.740.61 - PBDT0.242.09 -89 1.963.74 -48 PBT-0.201.64 PL 1.072.95 -64 NP-0.07-0.69 90 2.050.49 318

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

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