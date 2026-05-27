Surat Trade & Mercantile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 519.81% to Rs 45.99 crore

Net Loss of Surat Trade & Mercantile reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 519.81% to Rs 45.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.83% to Rs 10.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.22% to Rs 111.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.