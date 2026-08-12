Surat Trade & Mercantile standalone net profit rises 11.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.34% to Rs 49.35 croreNet profit of Surat Trade & Mercantile rose 11.92% to Rs 9.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.34% to Rs 49.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales49.3537.29 32 OPM %6.716.41 -PBDT11.4310.20 12 PBT11.2410.07 12 NP9.678.64 12
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