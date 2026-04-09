Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suratwwala Business Group arm wins 15 MWAC solar project

From Bondada Engineering

Suratwwala Natural Energy Resource(formerly known as Suratwwala Natural Energy Resource LLP) has been awarded 15 MW AC EPC basis order by Bondada Engineering.

The scope of the order includesdesign, engineering, supply (except supply of PV module), unloading of PV modules at site, erection, testing and commissioning of 15 MWAC (bringing the total order value to 45 MWAC) cumulative capacity crystalline ground mounted solar PV technology grid interactive distributed agriculture feeder solarization by solar PV power plant under MSKVY 2.0 scheme on EPC basis in State of Maharashtra, India.

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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