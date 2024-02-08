Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit declines 63.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 57.03% to Rs 16.35 crore

Net profit of Suratwwala Business Group declined 63.67% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 57.03% to Rs 16.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 38.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.16.3538.0555.7253.489.1919.999.0119.946.5418.00

