Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit declines 63.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit declines 63.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sales decline 57.03% to Rs 16.35 crore

Net profit of Suratwwala Business Group declined 63.67% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 57.03% to Rs 16.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 38.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales16.3538.05 -57 OPM %55.7253.48 -PBDT9.1919.99 -54 PBT9.0119.94 -55 NP6.5418.00 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Capital Goods shares fall

Infra stocks advance after FM announces 11.1% rise in infra capex

Va Tech Wabag wins order of USD 33.5 mn in Saudi Arabia

VA TECH WABAG soars after bagging contract worth $33.5 million in Saudi Arabia

Nifty above 21,750 mark, auto shares in demand

Power Grid, Tata Consumer, Lupin in focus

Stocks may open with small gains, RBI policy outcome eyed

Piramal Pharma's USA facility gets 3 observations from USFDA

US Dow, S&amp;P500 hits fresh record high

Vaxfab Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.47 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story