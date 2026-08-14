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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit rises 75.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit rises 75.23% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:59 AM IST
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Sales rise 164.08% to Rs 42.12 crore

Net profit of Suratwwala Business Group rose 75.23% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 164.08% to Rs 42.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales42.1215.95 164 OPM %31.8943.82 -PBDT13.317.55 76 PBT12.667.17 77 NP9.345.33 75

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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