Regency Ceramics Ltd, LCC Projects Ltd, Atal Realtech Ltd and Thakkers Developers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 September 2026.

Regency Ceramics Ltd, LCC Projects Ltd, Atal Realtech Ltd and Thakkers Developers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 September 2026.

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd crashed 10.64% to Rs 22.84 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 34550 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7059 shares in the past one month.

Regency Ceramics Ltd tumbled 10.23% to Rs 31.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 683 shares in the past one month.