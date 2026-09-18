Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suratwwala Business Group Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Regency Ceramics Ltd, LCC Projects Ltd, Atal Realtech Ltd and Thakkers Developers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 September 2026.

Regency Ceramics Ltd, LCC Projects Ltd, Atal Realtech Ltd and Thakkers Developers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 September 2026.

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd crashed 10.64% to Rs 22.84 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 34550 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7059 shares in the past one month.

Regency Ceramics Ltd tumbled 10.23% to Rs 31.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 683 shares in the past one month.

LCC Projects Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 155.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Atal Realtech Ltd plummeted 9.96% to Rs 14.29. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thakkers Developers Ltd shed 9.81% to Rs 125.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 115 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 23,350 mark; metal shares shine

Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; pharma shares snap 5-day losing streak

Board of GAIL (India) appoints director

Benchmarks trade near the day's high; European markets trade lower

Mahi Drugs' API unit clears USFDA audit

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchAdani Energy ShareNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?Nithari Case Surendra Koli Death UpdatesGold Silver Price Today

First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Next Story