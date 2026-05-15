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Surbhi Industries standalone net profit rises 66.04% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 6:17 PM IST
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Sales decline 2.88% to Rs 7.76 crore

Net profit of Surbhi Industries rose 66.04% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.88% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.51% to Rs 1.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.22% to Rs 31.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.767.99 -3 31.5435.93 -12 OPM %11.861.38 -16.9310.02 - PBDT1.170.81 44 5.195.48 -5 PBT0.410.19 116 1.522.95 -48 NP0.880.53 66 1.993.29 -40

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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