Surbhi Industries standalone net profit rises 66.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.88% to Rs 7.76 crore

Net profit of Surbhi Industries rose 66.04% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.88% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.51% to Rs 1.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.22% to Rs 31.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.