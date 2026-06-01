Surya India standalone net profit declines 94.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.21% to Rs 1.88 crore

Net profit of Surya India declined 94.94% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.21% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.56% to Rs 2.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.92% to Rs 7.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.