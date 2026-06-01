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Surya India standalone net profit declines 94.94% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 49.21% to Rs 1.88 crore

Net profit of Surya India declined 94.94% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.21% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.56% to Rs 2.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.92% to Rs 7.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.881.26 49 7.385.47 35 OPM %51.6062.70 -60.4351.92 - PBDT0.9614.23 -93 4.4316.26 -73 PBT0.7514.02 -95 3.5815.41 -77 NP0.5811.46 -95 2.6812.50 -79

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

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