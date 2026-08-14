Surya India standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.32% to Rs 1.68 crore

Net profit of Surya India rose 25.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.32% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.681.3350.6054.140.850.720.640.510.450.36

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