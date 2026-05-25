Surya Roshni consolidated net profit declines 24.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.81% to Rs 2163.25 crore

Net profit of Surya Roshni declined 24.44% to Rs 98.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.81% to Rs 2163.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2145.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.54% to Rs 285.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 346.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.41% to Rs 7540.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7435.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.