Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 77.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.54% to Rs 2046.48 croreNet profit of Surya Roshni rose 77.22% to Rs 59.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.54% to Rs 2046.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1604.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2046.481604.52 28 OPM %5.494.35 -PBDT115.0277.45 49 PBT80.6945.67 77 NP59.6033.63 77
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