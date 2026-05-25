Surya Roshni ends lower after Q4 PAT drops 24% YoY to Rs 98 cr

Surya Roshni tumbled 11.50% to settled at Rs 218.45 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 24.44% to Rs 98.30 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 130.09 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 0.81% year-on-year to Rs 2,163.25 crore in Q4 FY26. Profit before tax (PBT) declined 25.34% YoY to Rs 131.01 crore in Q4 FY26

EBITDA fell 19% YoY to Rs 170 crore in Q4 FY26, from Rs 211 crore posted in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margins stood at around 7.9% during the quarter.

In Q4 FY26, the lighting & consumer durables segment reported revenue of Rs 501 crore, registering growth of 9% YoY, supported by strong demand across consumer lighting, professional lighting and appliances categories

Revenue from steel pipes & strips business fell 2% YoY to Rs 1,662 crore during the quarter. On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 17.54% to Rs 285.81 crore on 1.41% in crease in revenue from operations to Rs 7,540.42 crore in FY26 over FY25. Raju Bista, managing director, said, During Q4FY26, Surya Roshni delivered a steady sequential improvement in performance despite continued macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,163 crore, remaining stable YoY and improving 12% sequentially. EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 170 crore, while margins improved sequentially to 7.9%. Profit After Tax for Q4FY26 stood at Rs 98 crore, reflecting healthy sequential improvement of 23% over Q3FY26 despite continued pricing pressure across certain segments.

In lighting and consumer durables, FY26 marked a year of consolidation and meaningful progress for Surya Roshni. I am pleased to report that March 2026 was our highest-ever sales month across every business category, a milestone that reflects the depth of our distribution network, the strength of our brand, and the execution capability of our teams. The revenue for FY26 grew 7% YoY to Rs 1,809 crore, while for Q4FY26 revenue grew by 9%, it remained healthy despite a relatively high base and temporary disruption in export logistics during the quarter. Profitability remained stable during the year, supported by improving product mix, operational efficiencies, backward integration benefits and continued focus on premiumisation across categories.

In wires & cables, the business closed FY26 with revenues of Rs 38 crore. We are now a fully end-to-end manufacturer in this category, with our 180-metre reel packs in the market and our DBT-enabled electrician loyalty programme fully operational. Our FY27 revenue target for this business is Rs 250 crore, firmly on track with the three-year guidance of Rs 500 crore. Distribution expansion is underway with a target of reaching 3 lakh billing points by March 2028 and 4 lakh by March 2030, leveraging our existing channel infrastructure where possible. In the Steel Pipes and Strips, FY26 was a year of resilient operational performance despite continued steel price volatility, safeguard duty implementation, geopolitical uncertainties and slower execution across certain government-led projects.

Looking ahead to FY27, we are targeting overall volumes of approximately 11 lakh tonnes representing a growth of approximately 2122% over FY26 volumes - supported by improving utilisation levels, phased commissioning of new capacities and stronger contribution from value-added products. On the export front, we are targeting to cross 2.5 lakh tonnes during FY27, a significant step-up from 1.41 lakh tonnes achieved in FY26. With rising infrastructure investments, expansion in oil & gas pipeline networks, industrial capex and increasing export opportunities, we remain confident about the longterm growth outlook for the Steel Pipes & Strips business. Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for the financial year ended 3st March, 2026.