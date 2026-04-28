Surya Roshni rises after bagging export orders worth Rs 86 crore from USA

Surya Roshni rose 2.14% to Rs 243.90 after the company announced that it has bagged two export orders aggregating Rs 86 crore from the United States of America.

The first order, valued at Rs 68.11 crore, is for the supply of ERW steel and OCTG casing & tubing of API SCT grade, while the second order, worth Rs 17.89 crore, is for the supply of ERW carbon steel pipes of API SL grade. Both orders are export contracts from international entities (names not disclosed) and are to be executed by June 2026.

Surya Roshni, incorporated in 1973, has emerged as Indias largest ERW pipes exporter, largest GI pipes producer, and the second largest in the lighting segment. Its focus is on developing a value-added product mix (3LPE coated pipes and alkyd pipes).