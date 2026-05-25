Surya Roshni standalone net profit declines 24.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.81% to Rs 2163.08 crore

Net profit of Surya Roshni declined 24.47% to Rs 98.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.81% to Rs 2163.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2145.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.02% to Rs 285.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 348.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.41% to Rs 7539.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7435.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.