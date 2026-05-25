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Surya Roshni standalone net profit declines 24.47% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 5:09 PM IST
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Sales rise 0.81% to Rs 2163.08 crore

Net profit of Surya Roshni declined 24.47% to Rs 98.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.81% to Rs 2163.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2145.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.02% to Rs 285.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 348.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.41% to Rs 7539.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7435.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2163.082145.65 1 7539.837435.22 1 OPM %7.149.43 -6.467.79 - PBDT163.83206.59 -21 513.42589.92 -13 PBT130.93175.45 -25 383.45467.18 -18 NP98.24130.06 -24 285.61348.40 -18

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

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