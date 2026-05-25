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Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 13.81% to Rs 47.54 crore

Net profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills declined 14.29% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.81% to Rs 47.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 159.83% to Rs 3.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.56% to Rs 207.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales47.5455.16 -14 207.02214.66 -4 OPM %6.926.64 -6.456.00 - PBDT2.682.64 2 10.399.10 14 PBT1.091.08 1 4.172.84 47 NP0.720.84 -14 3.041.17 160

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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