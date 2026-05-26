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Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 70.57% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 2.38% to Rs 240.51 crore

Net profit of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills declined 70.57% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.38% to Rs 240.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 246.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.05% to Rs 3.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.37% to Rs 794.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 791.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales240.51246.37 -2 794.72791.76 0 OPM %5.015.98 -5.526.67 - PBDT6.197.06 -12 24.2423.18 5 PBT1.242.74 -55 4.574.98 -8 NP0.832.82 -71 3.123.63 -14

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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