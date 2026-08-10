Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 60.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.18% to Rs 182.23 croreNet profit of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills rose 60.96% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 182.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 178.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales182.23178.35 2 OPM %8.937.68 -PBDT8.617.01 23 PBT3.752.15 74 NP2.351.46 61
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