Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 157.35% to Rs 1.75 crore

Net loss of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 157.35% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 523.42% to Rs 6.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.750.68 157 6.921.11 523 OPM %19.4317.65 -24.42-141.44 - PBDT0.261.33 -80 1.08-0.11 LP PBT0.141.19 -88 0.54-0.70 LP NP-0.613.39 PL 1.32-1.68 LP

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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