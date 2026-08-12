Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 92.04% to Rs 2.17 croreNet profit of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills remain constant at Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 92.04% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.171.13 92 OPM %27.65-9.73 -PBDT0.48-0.08 LP PBT0.34-0.21 LP NP0.180.18 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content