Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) added 2.73% to Rs 167.45 after the bank announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 25 June 2026 to consider raising funds through mix of equity and debt instruments.

The board will evaluate raising capital through the issuance of equity shares, equity-linked securities, warrants, or other eligible instruments. The fundraising may be undertaken through a rights issue, preferential allotment, private placement, qualified institutional placement (QIP), or any other permissible route, subject to shareholder approvals.

In addition, the board will consider raising funds through debt instruments, including bonds, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), and other debt securities.