Suryoday SFB rallies after Q4 deposits rises 32% YoY to Rs 13,958 crore

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) jumped 3.66% to Rs 130.25 after the company's total deposits climbed 32% to Rs 13,958 crore in Q4 FY26 comapred with Rs 10,580 crore in Q4 FY25.

Gross advances jumped 29% YoY to Rs 13,201 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 10,251 crore in Q4 FY25. Disbursement surged 46% to Rs 3,077 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 2,101 crore in Q4 FY25.

In Q4 FY26, retail deposits rose 3% YoY to Rs 12,003 crore while bulk deposits fell 2% YoY to Rs 1,955 crore.

CASA stood at Rs 3,141 crore in Q4 FY26, up 42% compared with Rs 2,212 crore.CASA ratio stood at 22.5% in Q4 FY26 as against 20.9% in Q4 FY25.

As of 31st March 2026, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at Rs 864 crore, provision stood at Rs 317 crore, net non-performing assets (NNPA) stood at Rs 547 crore. Suryoday Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank. It commenced operations as an NBFC over a decade ago, with a clear focus on serving customers in the unbanked and underbanked segments and promoting financial inclusion. The bank has a wide presence across 15 states and Union Territories in India through its 710 banking outlets, with a strong presence in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha. It offers a wide array of services to customers through its asset and liability products via multiple delivery channels.