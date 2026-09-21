Suryoday Small Finance Bank board approves raising Lower Tier II capital of Rs 400 cr

At meeting held on 21 September 2026

The board of Suryoday Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 21 September 2026 has approved the issuance of up to Rs. 400 crore in one or more tranches along with specific approval for issuance of up to Rs. 200 crore in this tranche (single tranche) of Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Subordinated, Transferable, Redeemable, Fully Paid Up, Lower Tier II Non-Convertible Debentures in a single series, to be categorized as Lower Tier II Capital (in compliance with Basel II framework on Capital Adequacy) on a private placement basis.