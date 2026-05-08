Suryoday Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 49.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 27.84% to Rs 601.59 crore

Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 49.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 33.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 27.84% to Rs 601.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 470.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.18% to Rs 151.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 10.57% to Rs 2160.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1953.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.