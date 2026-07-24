Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 113.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 25.69% to Rs 622.36 crore

Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank rose 113.10% to Rs 75.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 25.69% to Rs 622.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 495.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.622.36495.1741.8837.61101.9046.83101.9046.8375.1835.28

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