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Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 113.10% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 25.69% to Rs 622.36 crore

Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank rose 113.10% to Rs 75.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 25.69% to Rs 622.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 495.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income622.36495.17 26 OPM %41.8837.61 -PBDT101.9046.83 118 PBT101.9046.83 118 NP75.1835.28 113

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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