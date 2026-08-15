Susan Electricals India reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.39 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 279.01% to Rs 95.36 crore

Net profit of Susan Electricals India reported to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 279.01% to Rs 95.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.95.3625.1611.914.139.09-0.208.58-0.456.39-0.42

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