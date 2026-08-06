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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:08 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.37% to Rs 697.84 crore

Net profit of Sutlej Textiles and Industries reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 30.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.37% to Rs 697.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 604.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales697.84604.89 15 OPM %5.53-0.62 -PBDT27.29-15.95 LP PBT2.32-43.05 LP NP0.85-30.10 LP

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

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