Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 127.61 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 90.91% to Rs 3.57 crore

Net Loss of Suven Life Sciences reported to Rs 127.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 51.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 90.91% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.571.87-3711.48-2713.90-125.46-50.15-127.61-51.52-127.61-51.52

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