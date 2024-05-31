Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 56.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 56.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.52% to Rs 252.93 crore

Net profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals declined 56.95% to Rs 53.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.52% to Rs 252.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 369.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.99% to Rs 300.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 411.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.56% to Rs 1051.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1340.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales252.93369.36 -32 1051.351340.33 -22 OPM %29.0046.53 -38.6042.84 - PBDT88.10178.23 -51 460.27607.72 -24 PBT70.85166.21 -57 405.67559.73 -28 NP53.37123.97 -57 300.28411.29 -27

