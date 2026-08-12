Suyog Telematics consolidated net profit declines 16.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.13% to Rs 70.95 croreNet profit of Suyog Telematics declined 16.28% to Rs 14.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.13% to Rs 70.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales70.9566.85 6 OPM %59.3261.53 -PBDT36.8136.87 0 PBT19.5121.74 -10 NP14.5017.32 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content