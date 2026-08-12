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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suyog Telematics consolidated net profit declines 16.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Suyog Telematics consolidated net profit declines 16.28% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.13% to Rs 70.95 crore

Net profit of Suyog Telematics declined 16.28% to Rs 14.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.13% to Rs 70.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales70.9566.85 6 OPM %59.3261.53 -PBDT36.8136.87 0 PBT19.5121.74 -10 NP14.5017.32 -16

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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