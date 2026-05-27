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Suyog Telematics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.91% to Rs 56.02 crore

Net profit of Suyog Telematics reported to Rs 14.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.91% to Rs 56.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.54% to Rs 63.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 221.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 192.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales56.0250.06 12 221.85192.57 15 OPM %74.6216.42 -73.9957.19 - PBDT36.123.65 890 145.70102.51 42 PBT20.11-9.09 LP 83.2956.00 49 NP14.49-13.78 LP 63.0740.55 56

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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