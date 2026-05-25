Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit declines 5.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.91% to Rs 5468.06 crore

Net profit of Suzlon Energy declined 5.74% to Rs 1114.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1182.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.91% to Rs 5468.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3773.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.70% to Rs 3163.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2071.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.71% to Rs 16679.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10851.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.