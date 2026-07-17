Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 51.33, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.1% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% slide in NIFTY and a 8.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 51.33, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24273.6. The Sensex is at 77983.71, up 1.03%.Suzlon Energy Ltd has eased around 12.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39345.8, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 322.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 666.3 lakh shares in last one month.