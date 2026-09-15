Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 43.59, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.09% in last one year as compared to a 7.71% slide in NIFTY and a 5.66% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 43.59, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23294.15. The Sensex is at 74528.29, down 0.34%.Suzlon Energy Ltd has eased around 11.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37935.2, down 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 209.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 424.51 lakh shares in last one month.