Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 53.48, down 2.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.23% in last one year as compared to a 1.44% slide in NIFTY and a 19.65% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 53.48, down 2.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24063.45. The Sensex is at 77014.05, down 0%.Suzlon Energy Ltd has added around 28.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 14.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40990, down 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 547.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1328.65 lakh shares in last one month.