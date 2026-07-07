Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 54.49, down 1.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.76% in last one year as compared to a 4.3% slide in NIFTY and a 6.95% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 54.49, down 1.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 24424.75. The Sensex is at 78289.92, up 0.01%.Suzlon Energy Ltd has added around 0.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39481.45, down 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 341.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 889.26 lakh shares in last one month.