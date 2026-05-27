Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 54.85, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.29% in last one year as compared to a 3.3% drop in NIFTY and a 14.77% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Suzlon Energy Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 54.85, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23936.1. The Sensex is at 76035.12, up 0.03%. Suzlon Energy Ltd has dropped around 4.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40814.6, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 664.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 903.15 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 55.27, up 0.45% on the day. Suzlon Energy Ltd is down 17.29% in last one year as compared to a 3.3% drop in NIFTY and a 14.77% drop in the Nifty Energy index.